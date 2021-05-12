Business

OYO offers employees ‘infinite paid leave’ until July

OYO, an hotels, homes and living spaces aggregator, announced ‘no reason asked,’ infinite paid leave for its employees until the end of July. The company moved to a 4-day week working model in May and this may be extended to June as well. To offer a mid-week breather to employees OYO declared four Wednesdays — May 12, 19, 26 and June 2 as company holidays, as per a post to its employees.

“These are incredibly tough times. We know that the next 2-3 months are not going to be easy,’’ OYO said on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 9:49:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/oyo-offers-employees-infinite-paid-leave-until-july/article34544862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY