Over 100 million humans globally will engage robocolleagues by 2026: Gartner

Over 100 million humans will globally engage robocolleagues (synthetic virtual colleagues) to contribute to enterprise work by 2026, forecast Gartner, U.S.-based management consulting and data research firm.

According to Gartner Market Databook 2024 released by the firm, by 2025, generative AI will account for 10% of all data produced, up from less than 1% today.

According to Gartner Market Databook 2024 made available to the tech media, by 2025, 30% of enterprises will have implemented an AI-augmented development and testing strategy, up from 5% in 2021. Also, by 2025, 30% of marketing content will be created by generative AI but human-augmented, from less than 2% in 2022, it predicted.

By 2027, a major blockbuster film will be released with 90% of the film generated by AI (from text-to-video), from 0% in 2022, Gartner projected.