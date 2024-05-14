GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 100 million humans globally will engage robocolleagues by 2026: Gartner

‘A major blockbuster film will be released with 90% of the film generated by AI’

Updated - May 14, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
By 2025, 30% of marketing content will be created by generative AI but human-augmented, from less than 2% in 2022, says Gartner.

By 2025, 30% of marketing content will be created by generative AI but human-augmented, from less than 2% in 2022, says Gartner. | Photo Credit: Issei Kato

Over 100 million humans will globally engage robocolleagues (synthetic virtual colleagues) to contribute to enterprise work by 2026, forecast Gartner, U.S.-based management consulting and data research firm.

According to Gartner Market Databook 2024 released by the firm, by 2025, generative AI will account for 10% of all data produced, up from less than 1% today.

According to Gartner Market Databook 2024 made available to the tech media, by 2025, 30% of enterprises will have implemented an AI-augmented development and testing strategy, up from 5% in 2021. Also, by 2025, 30% of marketing content will be created by generative AI but human-augmented, from less than 2% in 2022, it predicted.

By 2026, Gartner further said, generative design AI will automate 60% of the design effort for new websites and mobile apps. Plus, over 100 million humans will engage robocolleagues (synthetic virtual colleagues) to contribute to enterprise work by 2026.

By 2027, a major blockbuster film will be released with 90% of the film generated by AI (from text-to-video), from 0% in 2022, Gartner projected.

