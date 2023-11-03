OTSI develops unified portal for agricultural statistics for Ministry of Agriculture

November 03, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

Object Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (OTSI), an IT services company, said it had developed UPAg (Unified Portal for Agricultural Statistics) for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, to provide credible data on the agriculture sector to foster informed policy and decision-making. “The UPAg portal is a meticulously crafted platform designed to streamline and enhance data management within the agricultural sector. It addresses the critical need for credible, objective data to minimise the need for subjective judgment in policymaking, ultimately fostering stability, transparency, and informed decision-making,” the statement added.

“UPAg portal will enhance data accuracy and improve digital data governance in agriculture. It will grant users access to real-time, reliable, and standardised information, and this objective data is expected to pave the way for more responsive and efficient agricultural policies,” said Chandra Talluri, Chief Executive Officer, OTSI. At present, agricultural data in India is scattered across various sources, often presented in diverse formats and units. The UPAg portal aims to rectify this by consolidating data into a standardised format, ensuring easy access and comprehension for users. It will amalgamate real-time information on prices, production, area, yield, and trade from diverse sources, offering a holistic assessment of agricultural commodities, the company said.