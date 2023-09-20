HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Online ticketing platform AbhiBus aims to double ticket revenue

September 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Bus ticket booking service provider AbhiBus expects ticket revenue to double every year on a pan India level and by four times from Tamil Nadu, said chief operating officer Rohit Sharma.

“We have grown fourfold from pre-COVID levels,” he told mediapersons. “We are now aiming at doubling the revenue from ticket sales at pan India level and four times in Tamil Nadu. Currently, South accounts for 40-45% of revenue,” Mr. Sharma added.

On Wednesday, the online bus ticketing platform announced its formal entry into Tamil Nadu with the appointment of actor Silambarasan T.R. as brand ambassador.

“Currently, we are affiliated to 280 private bus operators with a combined fleet capacity of 3,000 buses. This year, the plan is to onboard 350-400 operators with 5,000 buses,” Mr. Sharma said.

AbhiBus was acquired by Ixigo in August 2021. It has onboarded 3,000 operators with 1.20 lakh buses of private operators and State Road Transport Corporations of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Himachal and Karnataka.

Asserting that the firm did not have any immediate need for fund raising, he said parent company Ixigo might be going for a public issue next year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.