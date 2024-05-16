GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One Point One Solutions Q4 PAT more than doubles to ₹6.66 crore

Published - May 16, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

One Point One Solutions Ltd., which is into BPO, KPO and IT Services among others, reported fourth-quarter net profit of ₹6.66 crore, which was more than double as compared with ₹2.95 crore in the year-earlier period. 

Revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 grew 37.62% to ₹53.29 crore from the year-ago period.

For FY24 the company reported net profit of ₹21.38 crore as compared with ₹8.78 crore in the previous year. Revenue increased by 21.44% to ₹75.16 crore as compared with the previous year.  

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director said, “Our efforts in doing business transformation using Gen AI and RPA is finally paying off. We have done our first acquisition this year to strengthen our base in the North America market.”

“This will help us expand our American business at a better pace. ITCube also adds to us verticals in Healthcare, F&A and IT software development thus making us a full-stack player,” he added.

