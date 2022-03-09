Nothing raises $70 mn in Series B funding

The new investment brings the total raised by Nothing till now to $144 million

Consumer-tech company Nothing on Wednesday announced a $70 million Series B fundraise, co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from GV, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Gaorong Capital and Animoca Brands.

The U.K.-headquartered company, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, said the new funding will go towards scaling its product ecosystem and establishing its London Design Hub.

The new investment brings the total raised by Nothing till now to $144 million, including $1.5 million from its first community investment round. “The funding will be used to create new product categories in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform, and grow operations at its new London Design Hub, led by ex-Dyson Head of Design Adam Bates,” it added.

“With this round of financing, we have the fuel to realise the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future,” Mr. Pei, CEO and Co-founder, Nothing, said.

“I’m grateful for the support from our community and investors. Our first year was a warmup, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event,” he added.

The company said that it will announce its roadmap for 2022 later this month.