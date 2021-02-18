Business

NMDC restarts work at mine in Donimalai

Public sector mining major NMDC on Thursday said it has resumed operations at the Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka.

This follows the Karnataka Government extending the lease on the mine for 20 years with effect from November 2018.

“This is to inform that after obtaining the lease extension of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine for 20 years with effect from November 3, 2018 from the Government of Karnataka, the mine was restarted on February 18,” the firm said in a filing.

