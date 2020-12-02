NMDC raises iron ore prices by ₹500 a tonne

NMDC has revised the prices of iron ore lumps and fines by ₹500 a tonne with immediate effect.
The company, in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, said with effect from December 2, the price is being revised to ₹4,500 per tonne for lump ore and ₹4,110 per tonne for fines. It had revised the price twice last month, to ₹3,600 per tonne (lump ore) and ₹3,310 tonne (fines) on November 4 and on November 17 to ₹4,000 and ₹3,610 respectively.
The FOR prices are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee and other taxes.
