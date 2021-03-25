Business

Niyo ties up with Equitas SFB, Visa for mobile banking solution

Niyo, a digital banking fintech, has partnered Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) and Visa for the roll out of NiyoX, a mobile banking solution for millennials. Called ‘007 banking’, it comes with 0% maintenance charges, 0% commission on mutual fund investments and 7% interest on account balance. With this, the company aims to on-board two million customers by end 2021, it said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2021 10:33:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/niyo-ties-up-with-equitas-sfb-visa-for-mobile-banking-solution/article34163791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY