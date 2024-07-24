Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 unveiled a flurry of measures aimed at fixing the woes of unemployed youth, small businesses, and the middle class, and sought to strengthen the ruling NDA coalition’s bonds with support for multiple investment projects in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. This budget is Ms. Sitharaman’s seventh straight Budget and the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June.

Read the budget highlights here.

The BJP’s allies praised the Budget, but the Opposition was not happy, calling it an exercise in political jugglery to appease the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, the BJP’s two key allies, while doing little to address issues such as high rate of unemployment and inflation. They also alleged that States ruled by non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties have been ignored. MPs belonging to the INDIA alliance have planned to protest against the Budget today.

In today’s session, Union Ministers including Ashwini Vaishnaw, G. Kishan Reddy, Rao Inderjit Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Shripad Naik, will lay papers on the Table of the Lok Sabha. The house is also expected to discuss the Union Budget and the Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2024-2025.