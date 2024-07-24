GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Rocky session ahead as INDIA bloc MPs plan to protest against the ‘discriminatory’ Union Budget

Opposition parties allege that States ruled by non-NDA parties have been ignored; MPs to protest against the Budget today

Updated - July 24, 2024 10:12 am IST

Published - July 24, 2024 09:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 unveiled a flurry of measures aimed at fixing the woes of unemployed youth, small businesses, and the middle class, and sought to strengthen the ruling NDA coalition’s bonds with support for multiple investment projects in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. This budget is Ms. Sitharaman’s seventh straight Budget and the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June.

Read the budget highlights here.

The BJP’s allies praised the Budget, but the Opposition was not happy, calling it an exercise in political jugglery to appease the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, the BJP’s two key allies, while doing little to address issues such as high rate of unemployment and inflation. They also alleged that States ruled by non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties have been ignored. MPs belonging to the INDIA alliance have planned to protest against the Budget today. 

Also read: States ruled by non-NDA parties ignored, says Opposition; four CMs to boycott Niti Aayog meet

In today’s session, Union Ministers including Ashwini Vaishnaw, G. Kishan Reddy, Rao Inderjit Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Shripad Naik, will lay papers on the Table of the Lok Sabha. The house is also expected to discuss the Union Budget and the Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2024-2025. 

Follow the Live updates here.
  • July 24, 2024 09:57
    What’s getting costlier and what’s getting cheaper this year? Here’s a list

    Budget 2024: What is cheaper, what is costlier in FY25

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes customs duty cuts in 2024 Union Budget to boost domestic manufacturing and exports.

  • July 24, 2024 09:51
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23

    Presenting her seventh Union Budget and the first after this year’s Lok Sabha election, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 unveiled a flurry of measures aimed at fixing the woes of unemployed youth, small businesses, and the middle class, and sought to strengthen the ruling NDA coalition’s bonds with support for multiple investment projects in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

    Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman signals shift from earlier trickle-down strategy to a slew of schemes

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Budget focused on employment, tax cuts, and investment projects to boost economy post-election.

