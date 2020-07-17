Nissan unveils Magnite SUV concept

Nissan Motor India unveiled the concept version of its B-SUV, Nissan Magnite. It will be introduced in India soon.
Magnite is a portmanteau of the words ‘magnetic’ and ‘ignite.’ Whereas magnetic highlights the design and the product attributes that will attract customers, ignite emphasises on the beginning of a new era that Nissan wants to bring into India, said the company in a statement.
“The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology on board, it will be a game changer in its segment. We are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry,” said Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, make for the world’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers, he said.
