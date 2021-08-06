Nissan India ties up with myTVS for roadside assistance

Nissan India has tied up with myTVS to provide enhanced Road-Side Assistance (RSA) services completely on a digital platform using the NissanConnect app.

With the integration of myTVS HIVE and Nissan Connect, Nissan India customers can experience a fully digital RSA support with real-time updates on the assistance status and tow-truck location. Additionally, Nissan India customers can subscribe to RSA services by paying through the digital payment portal, it said in a statement.

Nissan also said it has added 18 new service workshops in 18 new locations all-across the country towards customers’ service requirements. Besides, it has introduced free monsoon check-up camps for its customers across Nissan and Datsun-authorised dealerships in India till August 31 with 20% discount on services.