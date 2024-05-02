GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NIPL to develop UPI-like system in Namibia 

May 02, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

NPCI International Payments Ltd. (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has signed an agreement with the Bank of Namibia (BoN) to support the institution in developing an instant payment system like the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for Namibia.

“This collaboration marks a strategic leap towards strengthening Namibia’s financial infrastructure and fostering inclusive economic growth. By leveraging technology and experiences from India’s UPI, the partnership seeks to help Namibia modernise its financial ecosystem,” the NIPL said in a statement. “This includes improving accessibility, affordability, connectivity with both domestic and international payment networks, and interoperability,” it added.

Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NPCI International, said, “By enabling this technology, the country will gain sovereignty in the digital payments landscape and stand to benefit from enhanced payment interoperability and improved financial access for underserved populations.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.