NCLT approves Jaypee Infratech resolution plan

 The resolution plan provides for a total financial outlay of ₹20,363 crore

March 09, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

In a relief for home buyers, a special bench of NCLT Delhi has approved the resolution plan submitted by Suraksha Realty Ltd. along with Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Private Ltd. for the resolution of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL), with a direction to the successful resolution applicant (SRA) to deliver possession of the flats strictly as per the time frame promised in the resolution plan.

The NCLT has further, directed that a monitoring committee will be constituted within seven days, which will take all necessary steps for expeditious implementation of the approved resolution plan. The resolution plan was approved by the Committee of Creditors by 98.55% votes. The plan provides for a total financial outlay of ₹20,363 crore. 

