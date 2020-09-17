Business

‘MSMEs used tech to survive lockdown’

Information Technology (IT) infrastructure helped businesses tide over the challenges arising from the lockdown, Tally Solutions said in a report.

According to a study it conducted, about 94% of MSMEs in India had adopted technology to stay afloat in the last few months.

About 67% of respondents in western India adopted full-fledged IT infrastructure in their businesses post-lockdown, compared with just 29% during the lockdown. Similarly, 60% respondents from the south had adopted complete IT infrastructure, the study found.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the digital transformation of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 11:02:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/msmes-used-tech-to-survive-lockdown/article32633828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story