MRF commits ₹25 crore for COVID-19

Tyre major MRF Ltd. has committed a sum of ₹25 crore to support various initiatives to address the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the company said that it would contribute to the PM Cares Fund at the Central level, and support various government measures in those States where MRF’s factories are located.

