Mindspace REIT rises 10% on BSE debut

Mindspace Business Parks REIT made its market debut on Friday and closed with a premium of over 10% against its issue price of ₹275 per unit.

The units listed at ₹304, reflecting a gain of 10.54% from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it touched ₹308.90, surging 12.32%. It closed at ₹303.87, up 10.49%.

