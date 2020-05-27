Mercedes-Benz plans 10 new models to spur demand

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to launch 10 new models in 2020 to stimulate demand for its products.

The company on Wednesday digitally launched two new models in the high-performance AMG segment.

These include the AMG C 63 Coupé priced at ₹1.33 crore (ex-showroom India except Kerala) and AMG GT R Coupé priced at ₹2.48 crore (ex-showroom India except Kerala).

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “With a strong market presence and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment.” “The AMG C 63 Coupé and the AMG GT R will continue to create momentum and further expand the segment,” he said.

Skoda unveils 3 models

Separately, Škoda Auto India launched three new vehicles — Rapid 1.0 TSI, the new Superb and the all-new Karoq at starting prices of ₹7.49 lakh, ₹29.99 lakh and ₹24.99 lakh, respectively, ex-showroom India.

The company has offered 100% funding on the ex-showroom prices of the vehicles at an 8.99% interest rate.

Zac Hollis, brand director — Škoda Auto India, said: “The latest Škoda offerings are deemed bestsellers, setting benchmarks for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in their segments.”

“In a phased manner, we will resume operations at our dealership facilities in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the authorities to curtail any potential spread of the coronavirus,” Mr. Hollis said.