Business

Mercedes-Benz plans 10 new models to spur demand

Martin Schwenk

Martin Schwenk  

Digitally launches two vehicles in AMG segment

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to launch 10 new models in 2020 to stimulate demand for its products.

The company on Wednesday digitally launched two new models in the high-performance AMG segment.

These include the AMG C 63 Coupé priced at ₹1.33 crore (ex-showroom India except Kerala) and AMG GT R Coupé priced at ₹2.48 crore (ex-showroom India except Kerala).

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “With a strong market presence and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment.” “The AMG C 63 Coupé and the AMG GT R will continue to create momentum and further expand the segment,” he said.

Skoda unveils 3 models

Separately, Škoda Auto India launched three new vehicles — Rapid 1.0 TSI, the new Superb and the all-new Karoq at starting prices of ₹7.49 lakh, ₹29.99 lakh and ₹24.99 lakh, respectively, ex-showroom India.

The company has offered 100% funding on the ex-showroom prices of the vehicles at an 8.99% interest rate.

Zac Hollis, brand director — Škoda Auto India, said: “The latest Škoda offerings are deemed bestsellers, setting benchmarks for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in their segments.”

“In a phased manner, we will resume operations at our dealership facilities in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the authorities to curtail any potential spread of the coronavirus,” Mr. Hollis said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:27:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mercedes-benz-plans-10-new-models-to-spur-demand/article31689519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY