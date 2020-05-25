Mercedes-Benz India unveils 10-year extended loan tenure to boost demand

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has come out with flexible financing solutions, including an extended 10-year loan tenure, to create demand for its products in the current subdued market.

Under ‘Wishbox 2.0’ the company has introduces a host of mobility solutions not only to woo customers, but also to help them financially to purchase a Mercedes-Benz.

‘Wishbox’ mobility solutions first launched by Mercedes-Benz in August 2019, was instrumental in creating customer excitement and driving positive sentiments in the luxury car market amid the subdued market conditions that prevailed then.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India Ltd, said, “As the markets across the country start reopening and operations begin in a graded manner, we are introducing ‘Wishbox 2.0’, a host of customised and highly flexible financial solutions, aimed at reinstalling customer confidence and empowering them to buy their Mercedes.”

‘Wishbox 2.0’ is highly flexible and we are confident it will instil customer confidence by offsetting some of their financial commitments. These smart financing solutions are one-of-its kind and are our own way of supporting our customers’ investments and addressing the prevalent market challenges,” he said.

He said the company was swiftly getting back to business with gradual re-opening of its dealerships across markets by following all social distancing protocols and adhering to all safety and sanitisation measures.

“We are confident, we will be able to operationalise the remaining outlets following the local authorities’ directives, soon,” Mr. Schwenk added.

Under ‘Wishbox 2.0’ the customer pays no EMI for first 3 months. EMIs will only commence after three months, as customised by the customer.

In addition, the customer can avail the benefit of lowest per lakh EMI of ₹1,499, among other benefits.