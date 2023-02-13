HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for top-end vehicles

February 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz India has announced opening of bookings for its top-end vehicles after receiving priority allocation for AMG G 63 and Maybach GLS 600 from its headquarters. 

“The bookings will be exclusively open for existing ‘Mercedes-Benz customers’ only for the first week, prior to other customers. The higher allocations and exclusive availability are for the imported CBU models comprising the AMG G 63 and Maybach GLS 600,” the company said in a statement.

“The priority allocation secured for India underlines the significance of the market and the growing customer preference for top-end luxury vehicles in Mercedes-Benz India portfolio,” it added.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Top-end is core to Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of driving desire and the segment remains key focus area with a double-digit growth forecast.” “With this priority allocation and having a customer-first approach, we reopen the bookings for the top-end models exclusively for our existing customers, waiting for these vehicles since months,” he said.

“We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles,” he added. Mercedes-Benz India said it expects the waiting period for the top-end Vehicles to significantly reduce by up to 6-10 months depending on the model. 

The waiting period for the AMG G63 is now reduced to 12-16 months from earlier 24-36 months.  The waiting period for the GLS Maybach 600 is now reduced to 8 months for the single colour and 8-10 months for the dual-tone colour, the company said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.