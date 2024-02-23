GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mcare Academy to expand skilling programme for rural youth, include digital marketing

February 23, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mcare Academy, a part of the RD Foundation, has announced plans to expand its skill building programmes to cover digital marketing to empower rural youth in modern marketing techniques.

“We are currently offering comprehensive skilling programs and providing variety of courses designed to enhance employability and personal growth of rural youth,” a spokesperson said.

“These courses include mobile repairing, which equips individuals with the technical skills needed to service and repair mobile devices, an essential skill in today’s digital world,” the spokesperson added.

It has announced to expand into digital marketing training.

“Through these programmes, Mcare Academy is committed to not just skill development but also to fostering a sense of empowerment among the rural population, helping them to achieve their personal and professional goals,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile RD Foundation said it had completed conducting 1 lakh OPDs in 36 villages for the rural communities through its mobile health van initiative.

“This van, staffed by a qualified team comprising a doctor, pharmacist, nurse, and a dedicated driver, represents a ground-breaking effort in removing barriers to affordable and quality healthcare access, ensuring that even the most remote corners receive timely health check-ups, diagnoses, and essential medicines,” said Chetan Singh Rathore, founder, RD Foundation.

