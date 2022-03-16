Maruti Suzuki rolls out package to cover unforeseen engine failures

‘Frequency of complaints involving hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration has gone up’

In case of hydrostatic lock, the customer may need shell out anywhere up to ₹50,000 depending on the amount of damage, while in the case of fuel adulteration the amount can go up to ₹35,000. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Country’s largest car marker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced a Customer Convenience Package (CCP) to cover vehicles for unforeseen failures in engine due to hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration.

“Over the past few years, there have been so many incidents of heavy rains, leading to flooding of roads. Earlier this happened only in 2-3 cities, now as per our estimates, this phenomenon was there in 42 cities. Also, people are travelling more now wherein there are chances of getting adulterated fuel that can damage the engine,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

In case of hydrostatic lock, the customer may need shell out anywhere up to ₹50,000 depending on the amount of damage, while in the case of fuel adulteration the amount can go up to ₹35,000, he said, adding that the combo package for these two complaints would cost customers ₹700-1,300 for a year depending on the car model.

Mr. Banerjee added that the company’s servicing business was currently higher than pre-COVID levels. On an average, about 60,000 vehicles are being serviced every day, and the frequency of complaints related to these two issues had gone up, he added.

To a query, he said that in the last five years the company had, on an average, added 180 service touch points every year, and this year the target was to surpass 200 new service touch points. The company currently has more than 4,200 service touch points across more than 2,100 cities.