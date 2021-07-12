Business

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift, CNG variants of other models by up to ₹15,000

Greater Noida: A model poses beside Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso during the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI2_5_2020_000170B)   | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has hiked prices of hatchback Swift and CNG variants of other models by up to ₹15,000.

The price change for Swift and all CNG variants is owing to an increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"Increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to ₹15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. July 12, 2021," it added.

Before the price hike, Swift was available at a price range of ₹5.73 lakh to ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) across variants.

Maruti Suzuki sells CNG variants across its range of models, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga with prices ranging from ₹4.43 lakh to ₹9.36 lakh.

In April this year, the company had hiked prices of most of its models, barring Celerio and Swift, by up to ₹22,500 to partially offset the rise in input costs.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 10:50:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/maruti-suzuki-hikes-prices-of-swift-cng-variants-of-other-models-by-up-to-15000/article35273719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY