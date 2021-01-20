Maruti starts export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has started export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India.

“The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The iconic three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India,” it said in a statement.

The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan. “With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand,” it added.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports.”