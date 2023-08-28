Sensex climbs 177 points, Nifty gains 62 in early trade

August 28, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, August 28, 2023, tracking strength in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 177.63 points to 65,064.14 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 62.2 points to 19,328.

From the Sensex pack, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and JSW Steel were among the gainers.

HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Nestle and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday.

"The market will be keenly watching for signals from the RIL AGM today," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.11 per cent to USD 84.39 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,638.21 crore on Friday, according to exchange data

The BSE benchmark had ended lower by 365.83 points or 0.56 per cent at 64,886.51 on Friday. The Nifty declined by 120.90 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 19,265.80.