Sensex tops 50,000-level in opening trade, Nifty above 14,800

On March 1, the Sensex had risen by 749.85 points or 1.53% and the Nifty had gained 232.40 points or 1.60%.

The BSE gauge Sensex rose over 190 points to trade above the 50,000-mark in the opening session on March 2 on account of broad-based buying by participants amid positive domestic and global cues.

Analysts said investor sentiment remained upbeat due to encouraging GDP numbers for the third quarter as well as return of calmness in global bond markets after last week’s turmoil.

The 30-share BSE index was trading higher by 191.45 points or 0.38% at 50,041.21 in opening deals.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 65.10 points or 0.44% to 14,826.65 in early trade.

On the Sensex chart, 26 shares were trading with gains.

Elsewhere in Asia on March 1, bourses extended their strong rally for the second straight session after halt in sell-offs in global bond markets calmed investor sentiments.

Foreign investors purchased equities worth ₹125.15 crore on a net basis in Indian capital markets on March 1, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures price eased by 0.65% to trade at 62.90 per barrel.