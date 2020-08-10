Sensex surges over 300 points in early trade, Nifty tops 11,300

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4%.

Benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points in early trade on August 10, led by gains in index majors HDFC twins, L&T and Kotak Bank amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 317.68 points or 0.84% higher at 38,358.25, while the NSE Nifty was up 92.05 points or 0.82% at 11,306.10.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4%, followed by L&T, Kotak Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ITC and HDFC duo.

On the other hand, Maruti, Tata Steel and Nestle India were the laggards.

In the previous session, the Sensex had settled just 15.12 points or 0.04% higher at 38,040.57, while the Nifty rose 13.90 points or 0.12% to finish at 11,214.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹397.32 crore on a net basis on Friday.

According to traders, market sentiment was positive tracking firm cues from other Asian indices and consistent foreign fund inflow.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.06% higher at $44.87 per barrel.