Sensex rebounds over 270 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 15,000-level

Investor worries subsided after the rise in bond yields steadied and the U.S. labour department reported stronger-than-expected jobs data for February.

The BSE gauge Sensex rallied over 270 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 15,000-level in early trade on Monday, tracking a robust recovery in global shares.

The 30-share Sensex was trading at 50,679.19, showing a rise of 273.87 points or 0.54%.

Likewise, the broader Nifty was quoted at 15,015.05, up 76.95 points or 0.52%.

On the Sensex chart, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI were major gainers – climbing as much as 4.3%.

Of the Sensex shares, 21 traded in the green.

In other Asian markets, equities staged a strong recovery after witnessing panic sell-offs for a couple of sessions as investors cheered the U.S. Senate passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill for COVID-19 relief package.

Investor worries also subsided after the rise in bond yields steadied and the U.S. labour department reported stronger-than-expected jobs data for February.

Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures rose 1.49% to $70.73 per barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex had dropped by 440.76 points or 0.87%, and the Nifty had ended lower by 142.65 points or 0.95%.

On a weekly basis, however, the Sensex had gained 1,305.33 points or 2.65% and the Nifty added 408.95 points or 2.81%.

Foreign investors offloaded equities worth ₹2,014.16 crore on a net basis in Indian capital markets on Friday, according to exchange data.