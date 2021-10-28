Markets

Sensex plunges 1,159 points; Nifty slumps below 17,900

People watch stock prices on the facade of BSE building as the Sensex plunges by more than 1000 points, in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 1,159 points on Thursday following an across-the-board selloff as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share index tanked 1,158.63 points or 1.89% to close at 59,984.70. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94% to 17,857.25.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling over 5%, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

"Domestic equities witnessed heavy selloff with high volatility mainly led by sharp correction in heavyweight financials and IT, which wiped out around ₹4.5 lakh crore from investors wealth," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

All key sectoral indices fell sharply, with Nifty PSU Bank falling over 4%. In addition to weak global cues, unwinding of long positions especially in financials on F&O expiry, which had seen a sharp rally in recent period were the prime reasons for the sharp market correction, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.11% to $82.94 per barrel.


