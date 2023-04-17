Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade dragged down by IT counters

April 17, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices tumbled in early trade on April 17, 2023, after nine days of rally, dragged down by index major Infosys, which fell nearly 12% after lower-than-expected revenue growth guidance for FY24.

Weak trends in other IT counters also pulled the benchmark lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 677.86 points to 59,753.14 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty fell 200 points to 17,628.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys emerged as the biggest laggard, falling nearly 12 per cent after the company reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7% revenue growth guidance for FY24 amid the tightening of IT budgets by clients following a turmoil in the U.S. banking sector.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the other laggards.

Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

"The worse-than-expected Q4 results from Infosys with only 4-7% revenue growth for FY24 will drag down IT stocks impacting the Nifty," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Japan were trading lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green.

The U.S. markets had ended lower on April 14.

"Denting sentiments are TCS and Infosys' Q4 results which missed street estimates. Investors would also focus on March inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Equity markets were closed on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

The Sensex had gone up marginally by 38.23 points or 0.06% to settle at 60,431 on April 13. The Nifty climbed 15.60 points or 0.09% to finish at 17,828.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.07% to $86.37 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought equities worth ₹221.85 crore on April 13, according to exchange data.