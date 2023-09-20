HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty tank over 1% ahead of Fed interest rate decision; HDFC Bank, RIL drag

Fresh foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of a host of interest rate decisions from global central banks added to the overall bearish trend

September 20, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled more than 1% on September 20 due to heavy selling in banking and oil stocks in tandem with weak global trends ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Falling for the second day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 796 points or 1.18% to settle at 66,800.84. During the day, it tanked 868.7 points or 1.28% to 66,728.14.

The NSE Nifty declined 231.90 points or 1.15% to end below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40.

U.S. bond yields surging to 16-year high levels and fears of high crude oil prices fuelling commodity inflation also hit the investor sentiment, according to analysts.

Also read: Rupee gains on RBI intervention, easing oil prices

Fresh foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of a host of interest rate decisions from global central banks also added to the overall bearish trend. Besides the U.S. Fed meeting, the BoE (Bank of England) and the BoJ (Bank of Japan) are also scheduled to meet this week.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 4%. JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards.

Power Grid, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, NTPC, ITC and Infosys were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower while Seoul settled with gains.

European markets were trading in positive territory. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.23% to $93.18 a barrel even as supply concerns remain due to production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,236.51 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Snapping its 11-day rally, the BSE benchmark fell 241.79 points or 0.36% to settle at 67,596.84 on Monday. The broader Nifty declined 59.05 points or 0.29% to end at 20,133.30.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.