Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty started the session with marginal gains on Monday, tracking positive Asian shares.

In opening deals, BSE Sensex was trading 54.76 points or 0.14% higher at 38,183.66; while Nifty was up 9.40 points or 0.84% at 11,203.55.

Asian shares were trading mostly higher in afternoon trade on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.41% lower at $43.24 per barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex had settled 11.57 points, or 0.03%, lower at 38,128.90; and the Nifty had ended 21.30 points, or 0.19%, down at 11,194.15. On weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,108.76 points or 2.99%, while the Nifty jumped 292.45 points or 2.68%.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹409.88 crore on a net basis on Friday.

Growing tensions between the U.S. and China largely led to subdued sentiment in financial markets globally in recent weeks. Global stocks had lost steam last week tracking growing geopolitical tensions.