Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty started the session with marginal gains on Monday, tracking positive Asian shares.
In opening deals, BSE Sensex was trading 54.76 points or 0.14% higher at 38,183.66; while Nifty was up 9.40 points or 0.84% at 11,203.55.
Asian shares were trading mostly higher in afternoon trade on Monday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.41% lower at $43.24 per barrel.
On Friday, the Sensex had settled 11.57 points, or 0.03%, lower at 38,128.90; and the Nifty had ended 21.30 points, or 0.19%, down at 11,194.15. On weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,108.76 points or 2.99%, while the Nifty jumped 292.45 points or 2.68%.
Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹409.88 crore on a net basis on Friday.
Growing tensions between the U.S. and China largely led to subdued sentiment in financial markets globally in recent weeks. Global stocks had lost steam last week tracking growing geopolitical tensions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath