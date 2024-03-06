GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels on gains in banking, IT shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 408.86 points or 0.55% to settle at a new record high of 74,085.99.

March 06, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty recouped from early losses and settled at fresh record high levels in a volatile trade on Wednesday following buying in bank and select IT shares and gains in European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 408.86 points or 0.55% to settle at a new record high of 74,085.99. During the day, it went up by 474.14 points or 0.64% to hit an all-time high of 74,151.27.

The Nifty climbed 117.75 points or 0.53% to settle at a fresh closing peak of 22,474.05. During the day, it jumped 140.9 points or 0.63% to reach its record high of 22,497.20.

The benchmark indices traded lower in the first half of the session but early gains in European markets helped recoup losses in closed in the green.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Maruti, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower while Hong Kong ended with gains.

European equity markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended lower on Tuesday.

"Global markets witnessed mixed signals ahead of the U.S. FED chair's testimony to Congress. The domestic market exhibited a smart recovery in the second half, reversing initial losses as buying picked up in large-cap stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80% to $82.59 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹574.28 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Taking a breather after a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark declined 195.16 points or 0.26% to settle at 73,677.13 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 49.30 points or 0.22% to 22,356.30.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stocks / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.