Sensex declines 78 points on profit taking in IT, banking shares, weak Asian cues

Benchmark Sensex closed lower by 78 points in a listless trade on September 26 due to select profit-taking in IT and banking shares in line with weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 78.22 points or 0.12% to settle at 65,945.47 with 14 of its components closing lower and 16 advancing. During the day, it declined 158.06 points or 0.23% to a low of 65,865.63.
The broader Nifty dipped 9.85 points or 0.05% to end at 19,664.70.
Among Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.
Nestle, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.
European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Monday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.79 per cent% to $92.55 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,333.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark had eked out a marginal gain of 14.54 points or 0.02% to settle at 66,023.69 on Monday. The broader Nifty ended marginally up 0.30 points at 19,674.55.
