GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

The local unit opened at 83.50, and touched 83.49 in initial trade

May 08, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar in early trade on May 8.

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar in early trade on May 8. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar in early trade on May 8, amid a negative trend in domestic equities and strong American currency.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows in the international market dented investors' sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.50, and touched 83.49 in initial trade, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

On May 7, the rupee closed at 83.51 against the American currency.

Forex traders easing crude oil prices supported the rupee and restricted the downside.

“Demand for dollars from foreign investors kept the rupee down on May 7 and though May 8th’s opening looks to be flat, the demand should continue. Selling by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could keep it range-bound.

"Importers are expected to adopt 'wait and watch' approach with a stop loss on breach of 83.60," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.55, higher by 0.14%.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.43% to $82.80 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 256.62 points, or 0.35% lower at 73,255.23 points. The broader NSE Nifty was down 60 points, or 0.27%, to 22,242.50 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on May 7 as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,668.84 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.