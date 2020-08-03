Rupee slips 12 paise to 74.93 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 74.93 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on August 3 tracking negative domestic equities and strengthening American currency.
The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.91 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and touched 74.93 against U.S. dollar, down 12 paise over its last close.
It had settled at 74.81 against the U.S. dollar on July 31.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08% to 93.42.
Forex traders said foreign fund outflow, strong dollar, muted domestic equities and rising COVID-19 cases dragged the local unit down.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 414.31 points lower at 37,192.58 and broader NSE Nifty fell 105.55 points to 10,967.90.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹958.64 crore on July 31, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.34% to $43.37 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.80 crore and in India, the number of infections topped the 18-lakh mark.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath