Markets

Rupee settles 20 paise lower at 75.79 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 20 paise to provisionally close at 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday as strengthening US dollar and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said risk appetite remained weak as the US Federal Reserve projected weak growth for 2020. Moreover, foreign fund outflows also dented market mood.

The rupee opened weak at 75.81 at the interbank forex market and recovered some lost ground to close at 75.79 against US dollar, down 20 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.59 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

During the four-hour trading session, the rupee touched an intra-day high of 75.72 and a low of 75.88.

The US Fed has cut its benchmark short-term rate to near zero and said it would keep interest rates low through 2022.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 580.39 points lower at 33,666.66 and broader NSE Nifty fell 168.85 points to 9,947.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹ 919.26 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.12 per cent to USD 40.43 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16 per cent to 96.11.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 2:45:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-settles-20-paise-lower-at-7579-against-us-dollar/article31802506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY