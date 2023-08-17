HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 9 paise to 82.99 against U.S. dollar

a muted trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments

August 17, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 9 paise to 82.99 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on August 16 as crude oil price retracted from its elevated levels.

The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 9 paise to 82.99 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on August 16 as crude oil price retracted from its elevated levels. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 9 paise to 82.99 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on August 16 as crude oil price retracted from its elevated levels.

However, a muted trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.10, then touched a high of 82.99 against the American currency, registering a rise of 9 paise over its last close.

On August 14, the rupee depreciated 26 paise to settle at an all-time low of 83.08 against the U.S. dollar.

Forex market was closed on August 15 and August 16 on account of Independence Day and Parsi New Year, respectively.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 103.55.

"The dollar index rose above 103 levels following safe haven buying on the back of rising uncertainty and after hawkish FOMC meeting minutes that showed officials were keen on raising rates further as inflation persists.

"Today, the focus will be on the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index number from the U.S. We expect the USDINR(Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 83.05 and 83.50," said Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.12% to $83.55 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 120.71 points or 0.18% lower at 65,418.71. The broader NSE Nifty declined 43.55 points or 0.22% to 19,421.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on August 16 as they purchased shares worth ₹722.76 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

business (general) / foreign exchange market / financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.