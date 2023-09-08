HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 24 paise to close at 82.99 against U.S. dollar

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to its lifetime low of 83.23 against the U.S. dollar.

September 08, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The rupee rates in the last six days.

The rupee rates in the last six days. | Photo Credit: PTI

The rupee snapped a four-day losing streak to close 24 paise higher at 82.99 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a firm trend in domestic equities and suspected intervention by the RBI.

Besides, the local unit appreciated after the Reserve Bank announced the discontinuation of incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner by October 7, 2023, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.13 against the U.S. dollar and moved in a range of 82.91 to 83.17 in the day trade.

The rupee finally settled 24 paise higher at 82.99 (provisional) against the previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to its lifetime low of 83.23 against the U.S. dollar.

The rupee appreciated by 25 Paisa on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has discontinued the incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner by October 7, 2023, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Mr. Choudhary further said that reports of the RBI intervention in the forex markets to protect the rupee ahead of the G20 meeting also supported the domestic currency.

Positive domestic markets and softening of crude oil prices at higher levels also supported the rupee.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on positive domestic equities and intervention by the RBI. However, overall strong Dollar and elevated crude oil prices may cap the upside.”

"Traders may take a cautious approach ahead of U.S. CPI inflation next week, which is expected to remain higher. USD/INR spot price is likely to trade in a range of ₹82.40 to ₹83.50," Mr. Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 105.01.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.61% to $90.47 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 333.35 points or 0.50% higher at 66,598.91. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 92.90 points or 0.47% to 19,819.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹758.55 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.