HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 14 paise to 83.05 against U.S. dollar

Rupee opened strong at 83.13 against U.S. dollar and moved in the range of 83.03 to 83.13 against the greenback. It finally settled at 83.05, registering a gain of 14 paise from its previous close

September 29, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to settle at 83.05 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on September 29, boosted by a firm trend in equity markets and a sharp correction in the greenback against major rivals overseas.

However, selling pressure from foreign equity investors and rising crude oil prices in international markets weighed on the domestic unit, forex traders said.

The rupee opened strong at 83.13 against the U.S. dollar and moved in the range of 83.03 to 83.13 against the greenback. It finally settled at 83.05 (provisional), registering a gain of 14 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 83.19

.Analysts said the rupee also strengthened due to a significant decline in India’s current account deficit (CAD). However, rising interest rates and U.S. bond yields prompted foreign investors to stay in selling mode.

CAD almost halved to $9.2 billion, or 1.1%, of GDP in the first quarter of the current fiscal from $17.9 billion (2.1% of GDP) a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday

.Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said: “Indian rupee strengthened on Friday on weak U.S. dollar index and a decline in crude oil prices. Positive tone in domestic markets also strengthened the rupee. However, FII outflows capped sharp gains.”

The dollar declined on concerns over looming U.S. government shutdown fears. Disappointing economic data from the U.S. also weighed on the greenback, he added.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on as U.S. government shutdown worries may keep the dollar pressure. Recovery in global markets may also support the local currency.

“However, expectations of recovery in crude oil prices and selling pressure from foreign investors may weigh on the rupee,” Mr. Choudhary said, adding “Traders may also take cues from India’s fiscal deficit data. $/₹ spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.70 to ₹83.40”

.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined by 0.52% to 105.68.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.36% higher at $95.72 per barrel.

On the domestic equity front, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 320.09 points or 0.49% to settle at 65,828.41. The broader Nifty climbed 114.75 points or 0.59% to end at 19,638.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,364.22 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / currency values

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.