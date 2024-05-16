GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rupee opens on flat note against U.S. dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.20, lower 0.13%

Published - May 16, 2024 10:43 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee opened on a flat note against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee remains under pressure due to ongoing elections as well as foreign fund outflows and the same shall subside once the results are out.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.45 against the American currency and touched 83.46.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 83.46 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.20, lower 0.13%.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.40% to $83.08 per barrel.

"Despite short-term pressure on the rupee due to internal factors, external conditions have turned in its favour. Recent U.S. CPI and retail sales data indicate that inflation is resuming its downward trend," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

In the short term, the rupee is expected to rise to around 83.20 to 83.00 levels, with medium-term expectations pointing to an appreciation to around 82.80 to 82.50 levels, Pabari added.

On the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 118.73 points, or 0.16% higher at 73,105.76 points. The broader NSE Nifty was up 50.50 points, or 0.23%, to 22,251.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,832.83 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / currency values / foreign exchange market / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.