HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 13 paise to 82.84 against U.S. dollar

Positive sentiment in the equity markets failed to provide support to the rupee facing pressure due to the elevated level of the dollar

September 05, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: VIVEK PRAKASH

The rupee depreciated 13 paise to 82.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid the withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic equities and firm crude oil prices.

Positive sentiment in the equity markets failed to provide support to the Indian currency facing pressure due to the elevated level of greenback, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.78, then touched the lowest level of 82.84 against the American currency, registering a decline of 13 paise over its last close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 82.71 against the dollar.

Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Volatility in rupee remained low following lack of cues on the domestic as well as global front."

In the next couple of sessions, services PMI number from major economies will likely trigger a move for the rupee.

"Today, the focus will be on the services PMI number that will be released from the Euro zone and the UK. The better-than-expected economic number could lift the major crosses higher. We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways with a negative bias and quote in the range of 82.30 and 82.80," Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.01% to 104.23.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.04% lower to $88.96 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 43.46 points or 0.07% higher at 65,671.60. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 17.85 points or 0.09% to 19,546.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,367.67 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.