GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee dips 3 paise to 83.13 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.10 against the dollar and then slipped to 83.13 against the greenback, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close

December 19, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.13 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid firm crude oil prices and outflow of foreign funds from domestic equity markets.

The rupee, however, found support due to marginal weakness in American currency and positive sentiment in the equity markets, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.10 against the dollar and then slipped to 83.13 against the greenback, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close. In early deals, the local unit was oscillating between 83.09 and 83.13 versus dollar.

On Monday, the Indian currency settled at 83.10 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% lower at 102.17.

Global crude oil price benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.17% to $78.08 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 31.03 points or 0.04% higher at 71,346.12. The broader NSE Nifty was up 15.60 points or 0.07% to 21,434.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the equity market on Monday despite hectic activity. FIIs bought shares worth ₹11,473.54 crore and sold equities worth ₹11,507.05 crore, leading to a net outflow ₹33.51 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / foreign exchange market / currency values / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.