Markets

RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% above IPO price in market debut

RailTel, the telecom arm provides free wifi service at suburban local train platforms. File photo from Mumbai Central station for representation.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Shares of state-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd opened nearly 16% higher than the issue price in their market debut on Friday.

Shares of the company, which provides telecom infrastructure and Internet services along India's railway tracks and at railway stations, opened at 109 rupees in pre-open trade, after raising 8.19 billion rupees ($112.01 million) in an initial public offering. ($1 = 73.1210 Indian rupees)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 11:23:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/railtel-corp-of-india-jumps-16-above-ipo-price-in-market-debut/article33939440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY