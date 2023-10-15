HamberMenu
Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps ₹70,527.11 crore; Reliance Industries biggest gainer

October 15, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Reliance Industries remained the country’s most valued firm. File

Reliance Industries remained the country’s most valued firm. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹70,527.11 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the gainers, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance emerged as the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 287.11 points or 0.43%.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied ₹22,191.43 crore to ₹15,90,408.31 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Hindustan Unilever added ₹17,222.5 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,04,326.62 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹16,953.01 crore to ₹5,36,035.96 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹7,607.26 crore to ₹5,59,071.10 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rose ₹4,581.64 crore to ₹6,66,639.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by ₹1,971.27 crore to ₹11,65,135.58 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹19,403.04 crore to ₹5,94,252 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services plunged by ₹18,258.67 crore to ₹13,06,391.11 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India (SBI) declined ₹16,019.67 crore to ₹5,14,191.52 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diminished by ₹7,137.72 crore to ₹4,87,746.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance.

