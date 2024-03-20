GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global equities, foreign fund inflows

March 20, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

March 20, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the Sensex basket, Maruti, Power Grid, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro were the major gainers.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on March 20 after a sharp decline in the previous trade amid a rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 237.36 points to 72,249.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 74.25 points to 21,891.70.

From the Sensex basket, Maruti, Power Grid, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro were the major gainers. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in positive territory. Wall Street ended with gains on March 19. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,421.48 crore on March 19, according to exchange data.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Limited, said in his pre-opening market comment that this Wednesday morning brings optimism with positive catalysts such as FII's buying activity and favourable Wall Street performance.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.17% to $87.23 a barrel. "Fed's rate decision, more importantly, the Fed commentary tonight, will decide the trend in the mother market U.S.," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 736.37 points or 1.01% to settle at 72,012.05 on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty slumped 238.25 points or 1.08% to finish at 21,817.45.

