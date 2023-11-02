Markets jump in early trade after two days of fall

November 02, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices rebounded nearly 1% in early trade on November 2 after a two-day decline, following a rally in global markets amid the U.S. Fed keeping rates unchanged.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 593.8 points to 64,185.13 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 179.3 points to 19,168.45.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Tata Steel emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended with gains on November 1.

"Even though the pause decision of the Fed was on expected lines, the commentary was not hawkish as the market feared. The Fed chief Jerome Powell’s comment that "despite elevated inflation, the longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored" was taken by the market as a slightly dovish statement.

"The implication of this statement is that the Fed may not hike rates again in this rate hiking cycle. Consequently, the bond yields declined sharply. The benchmark 10-year bond yield declined 17 bps to 4.75%, and the equity markets responded positively," V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.99% to $85.47 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,816.91 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 283.60 points or 0.44% to settle at 63,591.33 on Wednesday. The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47% to 18,989.15.