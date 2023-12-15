Markets fire on all cylinders: Sensex breaches 71,000-mark; Nifty surges to fresh record

December 15, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices surged more than 1% to hit their new all-time highs on Friday, with the Sensex breaching the 71,000 mark, as domestic macroeconomic data and easing concerns over the U.S. economic growth bolstered market sentiment.

Besides, heavy buying in IT, tech and metal counters amid sustained buying by foreign investors helped the domestic equities, traders said.

Rising for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 969.55 points or 1.37% to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75. During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54% to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level.

The Nifty climbed 273.95 points or 1.29% to settle at its new closing high of 21,456.65. During the day, it zoomed 309.6 points or 1.46% to hit its record intra-day peak of 21,492.30.

"The buoyancy continued in the market as investors were expecting the clouds over U.S. economic growth to recede by H2 CY24 and that the economy would achieve a soft landing aided by normalization in monetary policy.

"The IT index outperformed on expectations of a rise in demand in the US economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The U.S. Federal Reserve keeping its key interest rate unchanged and signalling rate cuts next year, along with continuous foreign fund inflows into the equity markets, have fuelled the rally in stocks.

HCL Technologies was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 5.58%, followed by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC and Wipro.

In contrast, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled with gains, while Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying momentum as they bought equities worth ₹3,570.07 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33% to $76.86 a barrel.

