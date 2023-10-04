HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets fall for 2nd day on unabated foreign fund outflows

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

October 04, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, extending their previous day's fall, due to unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the U.S. and Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 286.06 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 65,226.04. During the day, it plunged 633.33 points, or 0.96%, to 64,878.77.

The Nifty declined 92.65 points, or 0.47%, to end at 19,436.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank fell over 4%, emerging as the biggest laggard. State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards.

Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The U.S. markets ended with over 1% fall on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,034.14 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.91% to $90.09 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had declined 316.31 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 65,512.10 on Tuesday. The Nifty fell 109.55 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.