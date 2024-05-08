Markets decline in early trade on weak Asian peers, foreign fund outflows

May 08, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on May 8 in line with weak trends from the Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Extending its previous day's downtrend, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 363.09 points to 73,148.76. The NSE Nifty dropped 116.9 points to 22,185.60.

From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Nestle and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Maruti, State Bank of India and JSW Steel were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Wall Street ended on a mixed note on May 7.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,668.84 crore on May 7, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.30% to $82.91 a barrel.

Paring all its early gains, the BSE benchmark went lower by 383.69 points or 0.52% to settle at 73,511.85 on May 7. The NSE Nifty declined 140.20 points or 0.62% to 22,302.50.